OSRTC introduces new Toll-free number for passengers

Bhubaneswar: In a bid to promote the state government’s 5T initiative, Odisha State Road Transport Corporation (OSRTC) today introduced a dedicated toll-free number for the passengers.

The passengers now can call to Toll-free number: 1800-345-1122 instead of +919437393869 for sharing their feedback and complaints for immediate redressal, read OSRTC’s official tweet.

“The toll-free number will operate round-the-clock at OSRTC Corporate Office in Bhubaneswar. The passengers can also share their experiences with OSRTC by dialing the mentioned number. Remedial measures will also be taken to enrich the experience of passengers of OSRTC buses,” said an official.

