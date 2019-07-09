OSRTC employees launch cease-work stir

Twin City
By pragativadinewsservice
strike
0

Cuttack: Scores of passenger had a harrowing time following the cease-work stir launched by the employees of Odisha State Road Transport Corporation (OSRTC) on Tuesday.

According to reports, as many as 30 OSRTC buses stayed off roads on 22 routes from Cuttack after its employees went on a strike demanding salaries pending for the last three months.

Sources said the OSRTC employees have alleged that have not received the salaries and arrears since April.  They have also threatened to intensify the stir if their demand is not fulfilled.

