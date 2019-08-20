OSDMA To Open Cell For Persons With Disabilities Soon

Bhubaneswar: Taking into consideration the special needs and vulnerability of persons with disabilities and mainstreaming their needs into disaster management, Odisha State Disaster Management Authority has decided to open a cell for persons with disabilities.

This was decided in a meeting chaired by Bishnupada Sethi, IAS, Managing Director, OSDMA today in the presence of civil society organisations such as ‘SMRC’ & ‘SWABHIMAN’ and officials of Social Security and Empowerment of Persons with Disability Department (SSEPD) and OSDMA.

The cell would look into the special needs of the persons with disability during Evacuation, Search & Rescue, Rehabilitation and Resettlements.

It will make networking with both Government & Private organisations and prepare a database of Persons with Disabilities and Disabilities Persons Organisations in the State and prepare plans accordingly.

Imparting training on special care to be given to the persons with disabilities during Evacuation and Search & Rescue for Response Forces like-ODRAF, NDRF, Red Cross, Civil Defense & Community level Task Forces Volunteers would be another prime objective of the cell.

Further, all the Multipurpose Cyclone and Flood Shelters would be made disable-friendly by the cell.