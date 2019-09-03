OSDMA bags IT Excellence Award 2019 for disaster management

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha State Disaster Management Authority (OSDMA) has bagged the IT Excellence Award, 2019 for its innovative conception by using IT technology in the field of disaster management.

Odisha has come a long way since the 1999 Super Cyclone and has now become a model state in disaster preparedness and risk mitigation. “SATARK” (System for Assessing, Tracking and Alerting Disaster Risk Information based on Dynamic Risk Knowledge) has been chosen for the most prestigious award.

The application both in Web and Mobile is developed to provide real-time Watch, Alert and Warning information for different hazards like Heatwave, Lightning, Agriculture risk (Drought), Flood monitoring, Ocean state information & Tsunami risk, Earthquake monitoring, Cyclone/ Storm surge, Road accident and Snakebite monitoring. It uses a different level of warnings and issues corresponding to advisories based on the event scenario. It is available in bilingual form both in Odia and English languages.

Express Computer IT Excellence Awards are given to organisations/Government departments that demonstrate the innovative use of IT technology for distinct benefits to the public. This includes deploying a completely new solution or an innovative use of existing technology to gain a competitive edge, improve operations, become more responsive to the government officials and the general public.

Express India has invited the Commissioner-cum-Secretary (DM) & Managing Director, OSDMA to receive the award at Bombay Exhibition Centre Mumbai, on 18th September 2019.