OSAP jawan shoots self to death with service rifle in Sambalpur

Sambalpur: In a shocking incident, a jawan of Odisha Special Armed Police (OSAP) allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself using his INSAS rifle in Sambalpur district today.

The incident took place at OSAP barrack in Kisinda police station. The deceased was identified as Aamir Sahoo, a resident of Gaisilat block in Bargarh district.

According to initial reports, Sahoo went to the roof of the OSAP barrack while on duty and fired three rounds of bullet at his neck from his INSAS rifle. He died on the spot.

While it is yet to be ascertained why the jawan took the extreme step, a probe has been launched into the matter. The body of the deceased was sent to Burla hospital for a post-mortem, sources said.

A couple of days back, a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan had died of gunshot injuries inside Jujumara CRPF camp in Sambalpur.