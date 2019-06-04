OSAF jawan held for harassing minor girl in Sambalpur

Sambalpur: A jawan of the Odisha Special Armed Police (OSAP) was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly harassing and threatening a class-IX girl in Dhanupali area of Sambalpur district.

The jawan, identified as Suresh Bibhar (30) of Gadaloisingh village, was arrested on basis of the complaint filed by the girl.

According to reports, Bibhar before his job in OSAP was the tutor of the victim. However, he developed a one-sided love affair with the minor girl and had proposed her a few months ago.

Eventually, the girl had rejected his proposal. Fumed over this, the accused started harassing the girl repeatedly over the phone, even threatening to kill her.

Further investigation into the incident has been initiated.