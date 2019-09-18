Orphan boy’s last rites performed by CWC lady officials in Koraput

Koraput: Displaying empathy, Child Welfare Committee officer and the District Child Protection Committee chairperson today performed the last rites of an orphan boy who hanged himself in his school hostel at Parabeda near Jeypore on Monday night.

As none of his close relatives claim his body and refused to perform last rites, the two women officers of the district came forward to do so.

As per the police, an orphan boy identified as Jaydhir Jani, a Class X student, committed suicide in Jeypore’s Sishu Sadan on Monday night.

Jaydhir hailed from Borigumma block’s Katharagada village in Koraput district and he was a bright student. He was staying in this home for the last seven years after the death of his parents, an official of the orphanage said.

The report said, Jaydhir committed suicide by hanging himself in a bathroom of his school hostel. On being informed, hostel authorities took him to Koraput DHH and doctors there declared him brought dead. The police sent the body for post-mortem.

On Tuesday, Child Welfare Committee officials visited the school and came to know about the matter. Meanwhile, none of the deceased boy’s relative came to the hospital to claim his body after the post-mortem.

Following this, Child Welfare Committee Officer Rajashree Dash and District Child Protection Committee chairperson Gayatri Devi reached hospital today and stepped forward to conduct the last rites of the deceased minor.

Police were yet to ascertain why the young boy took such a drastic step. The investigation into the minor’s suicide is underway, reports said.