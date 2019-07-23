Ornaments worth Rs 2.5 lakh, cash looted from locked house in Mayurbhanj

State at Large
By pragativadinewsservice
Mayurbhganj: Miscreants allegedly looted cash and gold ornaments worth lakhs by breaking into a locked house at Badakedam village under Tiring police limits of Mayurbhanj district last night.

The house owner, Budhia Behera, has lodged a complaint with the local police today morning.

According to the complaint, Behera was on a visit to his in law’s house in Jharkhand’s Jamshedpur along with his wife for some work on Monday. However, miscreants entered the house by pulling down the window and decamped with Rs 40-45 thousand cash and gold ornaments worth around Rs 2.5- 3 lakhs, the police said.

After returning from Jamshedpur this morning, Behera saw the house ransacked and valuables missing from the locker and subsequently lodged a complaint, the police added.

On the basis of the complainant, a probe has been initiated. Meanwhile, efforts are on to nab the culprits, the police further informed.

