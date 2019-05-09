Orissa HC to resume from May 13

Cuttack: The Orissa High Court will resume work from May 13, officials said on Thursday.

Reports said, the court will remain closed till May 10 and will function from Monday as May 11 and 12 are holidays.

The High Court remained closed following the destructive trail of cyclone FANI in Cuttack.

Earlier, the court was closed on May 2 and 3 in view of the forecast about the landfall of the extremely severe cyclonic storm FANI.

Notably, the near super cyclone made landfall at Puri on May 3 and tore through the Twin cities of Cuttack and Bhubaneswar with wind speed gushing upto 200 kmph.