Orissa HC rejects plea for stay on SAT abolition order

Cuttack: The Orissa High Court on Wednesday rejected the plea for stay on the order of abolition of State Administrative Tribunal (SAT).

The court posted the next hearing to September 5.

The Orissa HC has asked both the Centre and the State government to reply on this matter.

A gazetted notification in this regard was issued by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) under the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions.

In the notification, the DoPT said it has quashed the notification issued earlier on July 4, 1986, for setting up of SAT to redress various grievances of state Government employees.

On August 5, the Centre abolished the SAT under Section- 4 (2) of Administrative Tribunal Act 1985 and Section-21 of General Clauses Act.

Cuttack SAT Bar Association president, Dhuliram Patnaik filed a writ petition in the Hogh Court challenging the decision.

The SAT, established July 14, 1986, has its principal bench in the state capital of Bhubaneswar, a regular bench in Cuttack and circuit benches at Sambalpur and Berhampur.