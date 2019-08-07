Orissa HC rejects plea for stay on SAT abolition order

HeadlinesTwin City
By pragativadinewsservice
SAT abolition order
1

Cuttack: The Orissa High Court on Wednesday rejected the plea for stay on the order of abolition of State Administrative Tribunal (SAT).

The court posted the next hearing to September 5.

The Orissa HC has asked both the Centre and the State government to reply on this matter.

A gazetted notification in this regard was issued by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) under the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions.

Related Posts

Thunderstorm and rainfall alert for 20 Odisha dists

BK Sharma appointed DGP in-charge of Odisha

Naveen lays foundation stone for 22 projects

In the notification, the DoPT said it has quashed the notification issued earlier on July 4, 1986, for setting up of SAT to redress various grievances of state Government employees.

On August 5, the Centre abolished the SAT under Section- 4 (2) of Administrative Tribunal Act 1985 and Section-21 of General Clauses Act.

Cuttack SAT Bar Association president, Dhuliram Patnaik filed a writ petition in the Hogh Court challenging the decision.

The SAT, established July 14, 1986, has its principal bench in the state capital of Bhubaneswar, a regular bench in Cuttack and circuit benches at Sambalpur and Berhampur.

pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.