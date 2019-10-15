Orissa HC: Full bench to sit today, Bar Association protests selection of new judge

Cuttack: While a full bench of justices will sit at the Orissa High Court today, the HC Bar Association continued the protest against the appointment of judges in Orissa High court after a resolution was passed by the Supreme Court collegium.

The full bench, consisting of Chief Justice of the High Court along with 13 other justices, will hear a case regarding the Contempt of court at 10.30 am today.

The case has been filed by the Registrar judicial.

Besides, Protesting against the recent resolution passed by the Supreme Court Collegium endorsing a recommendation of the Orissa High Court Collegium for the elevation of advocate Sanjeeb Kumar Panigrahi as a judge of the High Court, the members of the High Court Bar Association decided to boycott the court activities.

In a memorandum submitted to the HC Chief Justice, copies of which have also been sent to the Prime Minister and the Union Law Minister, the association pointed out that Panigrahi has a very limited practice in the High Court and his elevation to the Bench of the court is contrary to the Constitutional provisions of HC Judges’ appointments.

Notably, the collegium system is a process through which decisions related to appointments and transfer of judges in apex court and high court is taken by a collegium which consists of the Chief Justice of India (CJI), four senior-most judges of apex court and three members of concerned high court (in the matter related to high court), which according to the bar association is a less transparent process.

The Orissa High Court Collegium in May this year had recommended the names of four judicial officers and seven advocates for their elevation as HC Judges. The SC Collegium on October 3, however, endorsed only the appointments of advocate Panigrahi and judicial officer Bibhu Prasad Routray and remitted back the other recommendations.