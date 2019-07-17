Orissa HC concludes hearing 3rd case against “Sarathi Baba”, reserves verdict

Cuttack: The Orissa High Court today concluded hearing of the third case against self-proclaimed godman Sarathi Baba alias Santosh Raul.

A bench headed by Justice Sangam Kumar Sahoo, however, reserved the verdict. The case pertains to alleged sexual exploitation of a woman and her daughter by Raul at the latter’s Barimul ashram in Kendrapara district.

Raul has already been granted bail in two cases and if the court grants bail, in this case, he would be released from the jail, sources said. At present, Raul is lodged at Choudwar Circle Jail in Cuttack.

On May 16 last year, a two-member division bench of the Supreme court headed by Justice Ranjan Gogoi had turned down Raul’s bail plea in the same case.

Raul was arrested on August 8 in 2015 for cheating and other charges, who has been lodged in the Choudwar Circle Jail since then. He was arrested after television channels showed him staying at a Hyderabad hotel with a young medico woman, who allegedly posed as his wife.

Following his arrest, a woman and her daughter had complained that “Sarathi Baba” had exploited them both sexually and physically apart from defrauding them of their gold ornaments and money.