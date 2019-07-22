Orissa HC appoints NK Mohanty as amicus curiae for Konark Sun Temple

Bhubaneswar: The Orissa High Court on Monday appointed senior lawyer NK Mohanty as the amicus curiae to inquire about the present status of Sun Temple in Konark.

The court appointed the amicus curiae while taking up a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by one Dilip Mohapatra regarding the damage caused to the world-famous monument.

In his petition, Mohapatra had stated that Sun Temple suffered extensive damage in the extremely severe cyclonic storm Fani that struck Odisha in May this year.

The amicus curiae has been directed by the court to inspect the temple and submit a report.