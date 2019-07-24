Orientation of field functionaries on Socially Smart Project

Bhubaneswar: A stakeholders’ meeting was organised today at the conference hall of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on the Socially Smart Project to orient field-level functionaries on the innovative project, which has changed lives of slum dwellers both within the Smart District and beyond.

Speaking on the occasion Deputy Commissioner (PR and Communication) BMC Srimanta Mishra said, “Officers can provide support with regards to linkages with various agencies.”

BMC Deputy Commissioner (Welfare) Sanghamitra Behera said, “We all should work in a team to provide a better platform for social welfare and socially smart initiatives.”

Bhubaneswar Smart City Limited (BSCL) General Manager (Social Projects) Diptirani Sahoo said, “If peer leaders (Pragati Sathis) are provided with required support by various stakeholders, then they feel motivated and do good work for the society.”

The meeting was attended by zonal community organisers (ZCO) of BMC, community organisers (CO), sanitary inspectors, ward officers and selected peer leaders from the Socially Smart Programme from 26 wards of BMC. The Socially Smart Project is a collaborative initiative of BMC, BSCL and United Nations Population Fund. The project is being implemented by Humara Bachpan Trust. The project, which was initiated in selected slums of BTCD area, has been expanded to cover 100 slums of the city, covering 26 wards.

The objective of the meeting was to update the field functionaries on various initiatives being undertaken under the project and how collaboratively all can work in the greater interest of the community. The meeting also had representation from various line departments including Health, Skill Development and State Council for Technical Education and Vocational Training. These representatives shared their ongoing programmes and how the community can take benefit of various government-sponsored programmes and schemes like the National Urban Livelihood Mission.

The ZCOs, Cos and other officials had a detailed discussion on the various vocational education and skill development institutions and the peer leaders were also encouraged to motivate their other friends in the slums to enhance their skills.