Orient Electric launches EyeLuv LED

Bhubaneswar: Orient Electric Limited, part of the diversified USD 2 billion CK Birla Group, has expanded its LED lighting portfolio with new “EyeLuv series LED Lights” range which has Flicker-Control technology which reduces the harmful invisible flicker present in LED light that causes various health complications.

Studies have revealed that prolonged exposure to flicker emitted by LED lights with flicker percentage above 30% can lead to negative health impact such as eye strain, headaches, blurred vision, fatigue, apparent slowing or stopping of motion, reduced visual task performance and in some cases, neurological problems.

Flicker is the rapid change in brightness of LED light, and it is of two types, visible and invisible. Visible flicker can be detected by eyes, and the frequency generally is below 100 hertz and hence is easier to avoid or control. The invisible flicker is the one that we all should be concerned about.

This flicker is a rapid fluctuation with a frequency above 100 hertz that the human eye cannot detect. However, one can easily experience this invisible LED flicker with the help of a smartphone by simply seeing the normal LED Lights in slow motion video mode of the smartphone camera. This flicker in the light is seen sometimes in the form of striations and sometimes just as a strong flicker.

Commenting on this development, Rakesh Khanna, MD & CEO, Orient Electric Ltd said, “Orient Electric has always been committed to pioneering innovation and we are happy to launch the EyeLuv series LED bulbs, battens and other popular LED luminaires which will directly benefit the society at large and take care of the problem of invisible flicker in normal LED lights which seriously impacts human health.”

Mr Puneet Dhawan, Executive Vice President, Orient Electric Limited said, “Invisible flicker in LED lights is a serious concern for eye health especially as people spend a considerable amount of time in artificial light. We conducted researches in NABL accredited lab to understand the implications of invisible flicker from LED lights. The research findings clearly indicated that LED flicker has many adverse health implications and as a responsible brand, we wanted to address the issue. Our R&D team worked for more than a year to find a solution to this problem. I am delighted to share that our new EyeLuv series LED Lights with Flicker-Control Technology control the invisible LED flicker thus making it safer and better for overall eye health.

This EyeLuv series LED Lights range with Flicker Control Technology from Orient Electric has also been awarded a certificate of recommendation by Indian Medical Academy (IMA) for Preventive Health.