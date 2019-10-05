Orchestra troupes to perform till midnight in Twin City

Bhubaneswar: While the orchestra troupes in the Twin City of Cuttack and Bhubaneswar are now rehearsing hard to entertain people, the melody and musical programme will function till 12-midnight here.

This was informed by Twin City Police Commissioner of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack, Sudhanshu Sarangi today.

While earlier the timing was fixed to be 10 pm, this year it has been extended till midnight. The Twin City Police Commissioner believes that the moves will encourage the locals to maintain peace along with law and order during the festive season.

Besides, Sarangi has also urged puja committees to avoid music systems that produce sound beyond permissible limits during the idol immersion processions.

The demand for orchestra troupes in the city reaches its highest point during the Dussehra festival. Almost all puja committees of the city organise orchestra or melody shows near their pandals.

Orchestra groups in the city are all set to enthrall revelers this year as well. As the beat of the dhak makes its way across the state, orchestra groups are gearing up to usher in a productive season.