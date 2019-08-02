OPTCL signs MoU with 6 ITIs for implementation of Dual System Training

Bhubaneswar: State-run energy utility Odisha Power Transmission Corporation Limited (OPTCL) on Friday signed an MoU with six ITI colleges to facilitate the implementation of Dual System Training.

Rajendra Senapati, Director (HRD), OPTCL on behalf of the Corporation signed the MoU in the presence of Reghu G, Director of Technical Education & Training.

Under the scheme, every year around 140 ITI students will undergo job training at OPTCL for a period of eight months to have practical exposure on Electricity industry requirement.

“It is indeed a great step to address the skill gap in Odisha Power Industry. It will definitely help the ITI students from Electrical Stream to gain practical knowledge” said Senapati.

Among others, Ajay Prasad Panda, Sr. General Manager, (HRD), Training & Development, OPTCL and Principals of Govt. ITI Colleges Bhubaneswar, Puri, Nayagarh, Bolangir, Madhupatna ITI College, Cuttack, State Institute of Plumbing Technology, Patamundai were present.