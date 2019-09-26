OPTCL employees threaten cease-work stir from Sept 30

Bhubaneswar: A large number of employees working under Odisha Power Transmission Corporation Limited (OPTCL) have threatened to launch a cease-work protest from September 30 to press for their demands.

As per sources, the OPTCL employees in collaboration with “Nikhila Orissa Bidyut Mazdoor Mahasangha” have given a call for the cease work stir in all the electric sub-divisions across the State. Their list of demand includes the regularisation of employees who have completed 7 years of service.

“We have already completed our term of regularisation. As the government is considering ITI pass out students as skilled employees, OPTCL has not promoted us. OPTCL authorities have been violating 5T rule of the government and not promoting the ITI skilled employees. The strike will continue until the demands are fulfilled,” an OPTCL employee said.

The members of the All Odisha Power Employees Union have alleged that despite having discussions with the state government on this issue, nothing has been done yet.

The Union further threatened that the protests will continue until the demands are fulfilled. The strike will continue from September 30 in front of the main gate of OPTCL head office at Bhubaneswar.