Opposition leaders are heroes in Pakistan: PM Narendra Modi

Kozhikode: Congress and Opposition leaders are heroes in Pakistan who are being quoted there to “discredit” India, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In an apparent criticism of Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, who is contesting from neighbouring Wayanad besides his traditional stronghold of Amethi, the Prime Minister advised the Keralites to be cautious of those who come to the State to serve their purpose.

“Beware of those people who come to Kerala not to serve you, but to save themselves. Those who are on bail for tax fraud are coming to Kerala for their own political bail out”, Modi said.

He lashed out at the Congress and its “non-serious attitude” towards national security and said “they were silent when they had to act.”

The Prime Minister claimed that the double standards of both the UDF and the LDF in the state were exposed in the matters of women empowerment and the triple talaq.