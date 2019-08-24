Opposition delegation sent back from Srinagar airport

Srinagar: The Opposition delegation led by Rahul Gandhi was sent back shortly after their arrival at Srinagar airport on Saturday.

They had airdashed to the Valley on Saturday to take stock of the situation. Reports said they were stopped from visiting the region and sent back shortly after their arrival at Srinagar airport.

The political parties that are part of the delegation include Congress, CPI, DMK, RJD, TMC, NCP, and JD(S).

The delegation comprising Ghulam Nabi Azad, D Raja, Sharad Yadav, Manoj Jha, Majeed Memon and others reached J&K capital earlier today to meet the people and party leaders in the region.

Earlier on Friday, Jammu and Kashmir administration asked the Opposition leaders visiting Kashmir not to “disturb the gradual restoration of normal life” in the Valley. It also requested the leaders to “cooperate and not visit Srinagar as they would be putting other people in inconvenience”.

The Centre has not allowed any political leader to visit the Valley after the abrogation of Article 370.