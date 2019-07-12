Opposition chief whip Mohan Majhi says he sleeps on footpath

By pragativadinewsservice
Opposition chief whip
17

Bhubaneswar: The chief whip of opposition BJP Mohan Charan Majhi has said he sleeps on footpath due to non-allotment of house.

The three times BJP MLA of Keonjhar alleged that additional secretary of the Home Department did not pay any heed to his request for allotment of a house.

He said he had even requested the officer to stay at the state guest house, but his request was turned down. Majhi alleged that when he wanted to meet the officer he was not allowed to do so.

Majhi said his mobile phone was stolen two days ago while he was sleeping on the footpath. His personal assistant was stabbed.

The speaker has requested Majhi to discuss the matter with him in his chamber.

pragativadinewsservice
