Opposing Road Work, Suspected Maoists Torch Vehicles in Sundargarh

Rourkela: Suspected Maoists allegedly torched a tractor and an earthmover engaged in road construction works in Podahata forest at Odisha-Jharkhand border.

According to sources, six unidentified miscreants came on two motorcycles to the road construction site in Kutipi of Gududi area at around 8 pm on Sunday. Opposing road construction, they asked for petrol to the company staff present at the camp and set afire a tractor and a JCB machine.

Though there is no confirmation of the involvement of the red rebels in the incident, some posters opposing the road construction were found from the spot.

Meanwhile, Jharkhand police have launched an investigation into the incident.