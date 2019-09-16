Opposing Road Work, Suspected Maoists Torch Vehicles in Sundargarh

State at Large
By pragativadinewsservice
Maoist
17

Rourkela: Suspected Maoists allegedly torched a tractor and an earthmover engaged in road construction works in Podahata forest at Odisha-Jharkhand border.

According to sources, six unidentified miscreants came on two motorcycles to the road construction site in Kutipi of Gududi area at around 8 pm on Sunday. Opposing road construction, they asked for petrol to the company staff present at the camp and set afire a tractor and a JCB machine.

Related Posts

Hardcore Maoist cadre arrested in Sundargarh

Woman alleges rape by ASI, knocks on CM’s door for…

Sans doctors, healthcare services out of gear in Sundargarh…

Though there is no confirmation of the involvement of the red rebels in the incident, some posters opposing the road construction were found from the spot.

Meanwhile, Jharkhand police have launched an investigation into the incident.

Continue Reading
pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories

Hardcore Maoist cadre arrested in Sundargarh

Woman alleges rape by ASI, knocks on CM’s door for…

Sans doctors, healthcare services out of gear in Sundargarh…

1 of 1,814