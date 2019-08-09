OPPO aims to produce nearly 100 million smartphones annually

New Delhi: OPPO India, today announced the completion of the first phase of its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Greater Noida (UP).

Betting big on the booming Indian smartphone market and reiterating its commitment to ‘Make in India’. OPPO has massively scaled-up production at the 110-acre industrial park, which is currently producing 4 million smartphones.

Exuding confidence on the company’s manufacturing capabilities in India, OPPO plans to export to South Asia, the Middle East and Africa markets from the Greater Noida facility post becoming fully operational by 2020. To ensure quality, the campus has over 10,000 strong workforces engaged across manufacturing line, quality assurance and product testing. The manpower capacity is expected to cross 15,000 by 2020.

Commenting on the occasion, Sumit Walia, VP-Product & Marketing said “Our Greater Noida factory is a symbol of OPPO’s strong commitment to India, and a shining example of the success of the Government’s ‘Make in India’ programme. Currently, we are producing 4 million smartphones a month and by the end of 2020, we will double our existing capacity. With the increased production and future export plans, we aim to achieve our dream of making India a global export hub for smartphone phones.”

Additionally, OPPO is planning to increase investment in the Hyderabad R&D centre, which is the largest outside China. The Hyderabad facility has played a crucial role in the development of RENO- OPPO’s recent flagship series and will be a key contributor to all the upcoming smartphones in India.