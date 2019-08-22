Oppn Cong walks out of Himachal Assembly over Chidambaram’s arrest

National
Shimla: The opposition Congress in Himachal Pradesh walked out from the Assembly protesting arrest of former finance minister P Chidambaram.

Reports said Congress MLAs led by Leader of Opposition Mukesh Agnihotri raised slogans before staging the walkout. Agnihotri described Chidambaram’s arrest was a “murder of democracy”.

However, Speaker Rajiv Bindal stopped him from raising the issue, stating no notice for discussion was given.

Soon after Congress MLAs started raising slogans “Modi Sarkar Murdabad”. Countering them, BJP MLAs raised slogans like “Chor Machaye Shor”.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, condemning the walkout by the Congress, said the Centre had nothing to do with Chidambaram’s arrest. He was arrested after rejection of his bail plea by the high court, Thakur added.

