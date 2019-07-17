Oppn, Cong stall Assembly proceedings over farmers’ issues, KALIA, PM Kisan

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Assembly Speaker today convened an all-party meet to break the stalemate of the House as it was adjourned for four times in the day.

Members from the Opposition and the Congress were adamant over discussion of their issues in the House and they created ruckus stalling the proceedings.

In the zero hour, Congress leader Narasingha Mishra expressed his displeasure that the proceedings of the House is not being carried out as per the rule.

BJP legislator Bishnu Sethi demanded the government should give details of the beneficiaries of PM Kisan scheme. Sethi said the data should be uploaded in the website immediately. It is learnt from the media that the government has enlisted 30 lakh beneficiaries, but the website says there are 20 lakh beneficiaries in the state.

Sethi said the government should clearly mention how many farmers and sharecroppers and landless beneficiaries are included in the scheme.

On KALIA scheme, Sethi said the government has said 51 lakh beneficiaries have been included and the target is 75 lakh. This scheme has not made any progress and it is a mockery of farmers.

BJP’s Jayanarayan Mishra said paddy stacks are rotting in mandis and the peasants are not given justice although they agitate at district offices. The farmers are yet to get crop insurance, he added.

Speaker Surjya Narayan Patro said he had given the ruling on the issue beforehand and the government will give its reply on the issue.