OPPC chief Niranjan Patnaik files nomination for Ghasipura Assembly Seat

Keonjhar: Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) president Niranjan Patnaik on Tuesday filed his nomination papers for the upcoming elections from Ghasipura assembly seat.

Patnaik, accompanied by several senior Congress leaders and hundreds of the party workers submitted the nomination papers before the returning officer at Anandpur Sub-Collector office.

Prior to the filing of his nomination papers, Patnaik offered prayers at Kushaleswar temple and marched towards the sub-collector office in a huge rally.

The OPPC chief also shared the news on his twitter handle and wrote: “I am deeply touched by the love and warmth shown to me today by the people of Ghasipura during the filing of my nomination. I promise them that I will work for their welfare to the best of my abilities. Let’s work together and build the future of our dreams.”