Operations hit after mishap as MCL suffers Rs 128 crore loss

Sambalpur: Mining activities have been badly affected at Talcher Coalfields of Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) for the seventh day following a mishap at Bharatpur Open Cast Project (OCP).

Four labourers were killed while 10 others were injured following a landslide mishap at MCL’s Bharatpur Coal Mines on the night of July 23.

The Talcher coalfields, producing in an average of 2.1 lakh tonne coal per day during this rainy season, came to grinding halt from the evening of July 24, the company said in a statement.

While the total loss of production and dispatch of coal due to work stoppage is estimated over 12 lakh tonne, the quantum loss to the company till today has been estimated at Rs. 128.32 crore and total loss to the State & Central Exchequer is estimated to be around Rs 83.06 crore, the unit said.

NTPC Kaniha has reportedly shut three of its units due to the shortage of coal, while NALCO is also facing fuel crisis at its plant, the statement said.

MCL is diverting two rakes of coal from Ib Valley Coalfields to NTPC, Kaniha, efforts have also been made to divert one rake coal from Basundhara Area under Ib Valley Coalfields to NALCO, for which the aluminium company has been requested to arrange the rake from Railways, the statement added.