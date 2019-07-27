‘Operation Paree–III’ will be launched from July 30: DGP RP Sharma

Cuttack: A special drive “Operation Paree–III” will be launched throughout the state from July 30 to August 13 to trace out the missing children, Director General of Police (DGP) RP Sharma said.

Sharma informed this while reviewing the crime and Law and Order situation in the state with the Commissioner of Police, Range IGPs/DIGPs, Superintendents of Police and DCPs through video conferencing from the State Police Headquarters in Cuttack today.

He directed the SPs to make the programme a grand success in their districts.

The DGP reviewed thoroughly the crime situation, pending cases of investigation, crime preventive measures, execution of NBW, status of recent Heinous crimes (Rape and Murder etc), status of cases coming under POCSO Act, co-ordination with judiciary, issues on Shelter Homes, status of missing persons, issues relating to Law and Order and budgetary expenditure.

For the first time, Advocate General of Odisha Ashok Parija along with his team of officers attended the meeting and interacted with the SPs and other Senior Officers.

As per the suggestion of Advocate General, Nodal Officers will be appointed in each district to monitor the court cases on a regular basis. Crime Branch will strengthen the Liasoning Cell in the AG Office for effective coordination at the state level.

The DGP appreciated the role of District SPs for the smooth and peaceful conduct of simultaneous General Election 2019, proactive management of cyclone ‘FANI’ that hit the coastal Odisha in the 1st week of May and smooth management of Ratha Yatra that went-off peacefully at Puri and other places in the state.

Sharma emphasised on the behavioural aspect of Police as good behaviour of a Police person is very important to diffuse most of the trying situations at the initial stage. DGP also called upon the SPs to work sincerely for improving the rate of conviction in the state.