Operation Paree-III: 3188 children rescued so far

Cuttack: At least 3188 children were rescued from different places of the state and other states under the Operation Paree-III launched by the State Crime Branch.

According to reports, the police along with Childline members conducted simultaneous raids at the roadside eateries (dhabas) across the state and some other neighbouring state and rescued the children.

As per a report, from August 15 to August 30, 83 children have been rescued from outside Odisha who were engaged in roadside eateries, garages and household work in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Maharastra, Delhi and Tamil Nadu. They were also subjected to physical torture, it was learnt.

Among those 83 children, 61 are minor boys and 22 are minor girls. The children were handed over to the respective Child Welfare Committee after medical examinations, sources added.