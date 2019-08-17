Opera actor thrashed to death in Balasore, accused detained

State at Large
By pragativadinewsservice
Opera actor thrashed to death
Balasore: A comedy actor of an opera party was thrashed to death allegedly by a youth near Bhogarai block office in Balasore district last night.

The deceased, Trilochan Ranjit (50) of Katisahi village under Baliapal police limits, was returning home last night when a youth of Sunadhar Basan village waylaid him near Bhogarai block office at around 11 PM.

The accused youth then thrashed Trilochan resulting in his death on the spot. On intimation, police reached the spot and detained the accused youth while the body was seized and sent for post-mortem.

Reportedly, the accused youth is in police custody and is being interrogated about the incident, sources said.

