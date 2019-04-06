OPCC secretary Pramod Kishore Jena quits Congress

Paradip: Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) secretary Pramod Kishore Jena resigned from the primary membership of party on Friday.

Jena quit the party expressing dissatisfaction over the distribution of tickets among candidates. Jena also accused senior leaders of being deviated from party’s ideologies.

Jena is also opposing the candidature of Bapi Sarkhel from Jagatsinghpur Assembly constituency.

However, the party’s Jagatsinghpur district president Chiranjibi Biswal refuted the allegations and stated that the party did not allot tickets in lieu of money. Biswal also termed Jena’s allegations to be baseless citing that Jena was upset after being denied party ticket.