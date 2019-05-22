OPCC chief has betrayed Rahul Gandhi, says AICC secy Sarat Rout

Bhubaneswar: After OPCC Chief Niranjan Patnaik today said that the party was not hopeful of forming government in Odisha, AICC secretary Sarat Rout hit out at the former saying he has betrayed the party national president Rahul Gandhi.

“As president of the State unit of Congress, Niranjan Patnaik has not only disappointed the party workers & candidates but also betrayed the party national president Rahul Gandhi. He will be responsible for the party’s performance,” said Rout a day before the announcement of Lok Sabha and Assembly results.

The party will get 20-25 Assembly seats this time, Rout said, adding that a review meeting on party’s performance in the polls should be convened immediately to find out the loopholes.

Earlier today, OPCC president Niranjan Patnaik told media persons that the party is not hopeful of forming government in Odisha.

“We are not hopeful of forming government in Odisha but will win more seats than last elections. Congress has given a tough fight and will perform well in southern and coastal parts in the State,” Patnaik told reporters here.

When asked about the resignation of senior party leader Jagannath Patnaik’s as the OPCC Coordination Committee Convener, Rout said that the former had failed to coordinate with the party leaders.