Only Nilgiri Langur dies at Nandankanan

HeadlinesTwin City
By pragativadinewsservice
Nilgiri Langur
0

Barang: In yet another loss for Nandankanan Zoological Park in Bhubaneswar, the only Nilgiri Langur at enclosure no 55 of the zoo died today. With this, the count of Nilgiri Langurs at NZP went down to zero.

Related Posts

Bansadhara Water Dispute: Odisha, AP To Conduct Joint Survey…

Veer Surendra Sai Airport Jharsuguda Celebrates 1st…

Thunderstorm & rainfall alert for 15 Odisha dists

On 26 September 2017, a pair of Nilgiri langurs were brought to Nandankanan Zoo from Arignar Anna Zoological Park in Chennai as part of animal exchange programme.

While the male Langur died on May 31 this year, the female one had given birth to a baby the next day June 1. However, the baby Langur also died on August 14.

Continue Reading
pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories

Bansadhara Water Dispute: Odisha, AP To Conduct Joint Survey…

Veer Surendra Sai Airport Jharsuguda Celebrates 1st…

Thunderstorm & rainfall alert for 15 Odisha dists

1 of 5,935