Only Nilgiri Langur dies at Nandankanan

Barang: In yet another loss for Nandankanan Zoological Park in Bhubaneswar, the only Nilgiri Langur at enclosure no 55 of the zoo died today. With this, the count of Nilgiri Langurs at NZP went down to zero.

On 26 September 2017, a pair of Nilgiri langurs were brought to Nandankanan Zoo from Arignar Anna Zoological Park in Chennai as part of animal exchange programme.

While the male Langur died on May 31 this year, the female one had given birth to a baby the next day June 1. However, the baby Langur also died on August 14.