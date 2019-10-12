Online scam: Rourkela girl loses Rs 50,000

Sundargarh: In yet another incident of online scam, a young girl from Rourkela got into the trap of online hackers. The hackers in the name of DTDC have swindled Rs 50,000 from one Garima Agrawal’s account.

According to sources, a relative of Garima had ordered some stuff on online which was slated to be delivered within two days. After late on the delivery, Garima’s relative asked her to contact the Courier service.
But as ill-luck would have it, they were duped online by frauds.

On being asked about the late delivery, the accused told them to pay Rs 10 online for the delivery. The hackers provided them a link and told them to pay on it.

However, after paying Rs 10 on the link, the accused through UPI ID made away Rs 50,000 from the girl’s account. Later, she lodged an FIR with the police in this regard.

Based on the statement, police have registered a case and initiated a probe into the incident.

