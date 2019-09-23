Bhubaneswar: The Odisha State Transport Authority today issued a notification making the online pollution testing certificate mandatory from October 1.

The notification read: “As per the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways notification, the emission results obtained during pollution testing shall be electronically uploaded through online process in VAHAN from 1st April. 2019. But, the implementation of the said notification was extended up to 01.10.2019 due to lack of infrastructures of Pollution Testing Centers (PTC) in Odisha. So that the Pollution Testing Centres (PTC) would be well equipped and would be in readiness to cater the huge demand for testing of vehicles for issuing Pollution Under Control (PUC) Certificates. However, no PUC Certificate will be accepted without being issued through VAHAN on or after 01.10. 2019. The manual certificates issued by Pollution Testing Centres after 30.09.2019 will be treated as invalid.”

The Pollution under Control (PUC) Certificates issued online can be shown in electronic form through mParivahan App and it’s not mandatory for the citizens to carry the certificate in physical form as per the provisions of Information Technology Act, 2000.

Currently, 163 nos. of authorised Pollution Testing Centres are available throughout the state out of which 106 nos. of Pollution Testing Centres have already been linked with VAHAN to issue online PUC Certificates &. 69210 PUC Certificates has been issued online from September 1 to 20. 14 new Pollution Testing Centres have been authorised after Sept 1, 2019.

The PUC Certificate testing fees for the two & three wheelers is Rs 60.00, for Light Motor Vehicle- Rs. 100.00 and for Medium & Heavy Motor Vehicle- Rs. 150.00 and GST as applicable.

The list of Valid / New Authorized Pollution Testing Centres, the Pollution Testing Centres linked to VAHAN along with the detailed procedure to apply for setting up new Pollution Testing Centres are available in the websites: www.odishatransport.gov.in & www.orisstransport.nic.in.

