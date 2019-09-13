Online love story comes to an end with forced marriage in Odisha’s Balasore

Balasore: While dating and finding a partner on social media have been the next common thing in the Millennial generation, one young couple in Odisha was forced to tie the knot after their affair was detected by the locals.

Such an incident has been reported from Odisha’s Soro area in Balasore district.

According to reports, the young couple, who were just strangers, found each other over Social media.

The girl, identified as Surendra Behera’s daughter of Gulunia village of Manipur panchayat under Soro Police limits and Baikuntha Behera of Kubabupatna village met virtually on Facebook.

However, their friendship turned into love in no time and they eventually shared their phone numbers.

As the bond grew stronger, Baikuntha and the girl started meeting each other frequently in order to spend time.

But the love story was paused with a sudden pump of the brakes, as the couple were caught red-handed while Baikuntha had come to meet her on Thursday morning when she was alone at home.

Spotting Baikuntha sneaking into Surendra Behera’s house, villagers caught the couple red-handed and informed the girl’s mother.

However, instead of torturing the young couple, they along with the couple’s parents married them off as per the Vedic rituals on late Thursday night.