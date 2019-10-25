Online attendance to be introduced in schools: Odisha SME Minister

Bhubaneswar: In a bid to implement e-system in the state run-schools, the Odisha Government has decided to introduce online attendance for students and teachers.

This was informed by the Odisha School and Mass Education Minister, Samir Ranjan Dash on Friday.

The system will be implemented on a pilot basis in one school of every district, the SME minister said. adding that a new student helpline number 14417 has been launched by the State government on this occasion.

As many as 100 schools will be identified as ‘School of Excellence’ where spoken English and computer education will be imparted. For this, other infrastructure-related assistance will be provided to those 100 schools, Dash further added.