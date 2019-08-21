OnePlus TV to launch in Sept; India to be 1st market

Bengaluru: The Famous Chinese Smartphone manufacturer OnePlus revealed that the OnePlus TV will be launched next month and India will be the first market to get exclusive product followed by some others.

According to reports, last week OnePlus confirmed the name of its first-ever smart TV. After evaluating several options OnePlus has decided to call its smartTV.

After months of anticipation, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau finally broke his silence regarding the developments on the OnePlus TV. In a post on OnePlus forums, Lau told his community members that the OnePlus TV will be launched next month and India will be the first market to get it.

<>

Imagination and intelligence are coming together in the OnePlus TV. Learn more 👉 https://t.co/K3jh6HiW5P pic.twitter.com/qf9tZICTKl — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) August 21, 2019

</>

Lau explained that India was given preference because the company had a very ‘positive relationship with content providers’ here. “We have always had a very positive relationship with content providers in India, who have always been willing to partner with us, which guarantees great content for our users,” he said.

OnePlus has already launched a 5G-enabled smartphone, the OnePlus 7 Pro 5G, in markets where the technology has already been kickstarted.

The exact date and some key specifications of the OnePlus TV are yet to be revealed by the company. The company had earlier revealed the final name and logo of the TV.

Notably, Xiaomi has already tried making inroads in the Indian TV market with its Mi TV range. It was received well by the price-sensitive audience here. It offered a host of features like out-of-the-box support for video content platforms like Netflix, Hotstar and Amazon Prime Video.

Apart from India, Lau confirmed that the OnePlus TV would launch later in China, North America, and Europe, without revealing any specific time period. Reason for OnePlus to launch the OnePlus TV first in India is mainly due to its success rate in the country.