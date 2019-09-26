OnePlus launches OnePlus 7T, first smart TV in India

New Delhi: OnePlus has launched two new products in India this evening in New Delhi. The company will introduce the successor to OnePlus 7 and its first smart TV in India.

Ahead of the formal launch, OnePlus has revealed much about the OnePlus 7T. The new smartphone, which is an upgrade to the OnePlus 7, is set to debut with a new back panel sporting a matte finish along with a gradient design.

The OnePlus 7T is also teased to come with triple rear cameras. As it has done with the OnePlus 7T, the Chinese company has released many teasers pertaining to the OnePlus TV. The smart TV is teased to come with an advanced display and an all-new design.

The OnePlus TV has come with an all-new remote control that is teased to include a dedicated Google Assistant button. Recent teasers have also confirmed a bezel-less display, Kevlar finish at the back, and a feature to automatically change the volume levels when a phone call reaches a connected smartphone.

The devices are already listed on the Amazon India website so we can expect that all the devices that are to be launched today will be available for purchase during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale (29 September – 4 October).

Notably, OnePlus stated that while OnePlus TV will run on the Android TV platform, there will be some differences to the overall UI. He said that OnePlus will look to make the experience ‘fast and smooth’ and will add additional features to the TV. OnePlus TV’s Amazon page confirmed that the device will pack eight speakers that produce a combined output of 50 W. The TV will also support Dolby Atmos to provide an immersive surround sound experience.