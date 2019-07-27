One-yr-old boy’s death triggers tension at Jharsuguda DHH

Jharsuguda: Tension prevailed at Jharsuguda district headquarters hospital (DHH) after the death of a one-year-old boy on Saturday morning due to alleged medical negligence.

According to sources, the infant, son of Shani Sandha of Jharsuguda Railway Colony was critically injured after falling into hot dal on July 20.

The boy was initially admitted into Mangal bazar hospital and later shifted to Jharsuguda DHH.

The baby’s health condition deteriorated early in the morning today, but the doctors did not attend him. The child died owing to treatment, alleged the family members.

The infant’s death triggered tension on the hospital campus with locals creating ruckus demanding Rs 20 lakh compensation for the bereaved family members.

The family members also demanded action against the hospital authorities for negligence in the duty. As the authorities did not take any step in this regard, the irate locals and the family member of the baby blocked the main road by keeping the body of the child on road.