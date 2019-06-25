One-year-old girl dies after swallowing plastic toy

Keonjhar: In a shocking incident, a one-year-old girl was killed after she accidentally swallowed a plastic toy at  Kolipada village under Nandipada police limits in Keonjhar district.

The deceased was identified as Suchitra Jena, daughter of Bidyadhar Jena.

According to sources, it is suspected that the girl, who was eating munchies from a snacks packet, gulped a piece of the toy that was given free with the packet. Later, the plastic piece which got stuck in her throat.

Though she was immediately rushed to  Anandpur Sub-Divisional Hospital after the incident, doctors declared her ‘brought dead’.

