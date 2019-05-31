One terrorist gunned down in J&K’s Shopian district

National
By pragativadinewsservice
One terrorist gunned down
5

Srinagar: One terrorist was gunned down in the encounter that broke out between terrorists and security forces in Dragad Sugan area of Shopian district earlier on Friday morning.

According to sources, the encounter started in early hours of the day after security forces launched a cordon and search operation following a tip-off on the presence of militants.

Related Posts

PM Narendra Modi’s new Cabinet: Here’s full list…

Narendra Modi takes oath as PM of India for second term

Congress to analyse poor show in UP during LS polls

Noticing the security personnel, the ultras opened fire on them leading to encounter.

While one militant was neutralised by now, the operation is underway in the area to flush out more ultras, officials informed.

pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.