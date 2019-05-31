One terrorist gunned down in J&K’s Shopian district

Srinagar: One terrorist was gunned down in the encounter that broke out between terrorists and security forces in Dragad Sugan area of Shopian district earlier on Friday morning.

According to sources, the encounter started in early hours of the day after security forces launched a cordon and search operation following a tip-off on the presence of militants.

Noticing the security personnel, the ultras opened fire on them leading to encounter.

While one militant was neutralised by now, the operation is underway in the area to flush out more ultras, officials informed.