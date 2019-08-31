One Stop Centre ‘Sakhi’ inaugurated in Bolangir

Bolangir: Women and Child Development (WCD) and Mission Shakti Minister Tukuni Sahu has inaugurated One Stop Centre in Bolangir recently.

The WCD and Mission Shakti department has recently added 16 One Stop Centres ‘Sakhi’. The first OSC was started at Capital Hospital, Bhubaneswar, Khurda on October 1, 2015. Presently, the OSCs are operational Bolangir, Bargarh, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Gajapati, Ganjam, Kendrapara, Koraput, Kandhamal, Khurda, Mayurbhanj, Malkangiri, Nuapada, Sambalpur, Subarnapur and Sundargarh districts. The centres will come up in the remaining districts soon.

One Stop centre (OSC) is a hospital-based centre to provide integrated support and assistance to women affected by violence and to facilitate immediate, emergency and non-emergency access to an integrated range of services including medical, legal and psychological and counselling support. The aggrieved girl/ woman can access the One Stop Centre by herself; with the help of any other person; through the medical facilities and through rescue by police or helpline.

All women affected by violence, including girls below 18 years of age are to be provided services in the One Stop Centre such as Medical assistance; Assistance in lodging a FIR by linkage with the nearest thana; Assistance in lodging a DIR (Domestic Incident Report under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act 2005) by linkage with Protection Officer; Psychosocial support / counselling; Legal aid by linkage with DLSA and Shelter homes (Ujjawala and Swadhar) run by implementing agency. The centre is operated 24 hours with the help of qualified and competent staff such as a Centre Administrator, Caseworkers cum Counsellors besides other support staff. Doctors, lawyers and Police personnel will be available on call.

Since operationalisation to till July 2019 total number of cases has been dealt by different centres are 1331.

The department of Women and Child development and Mission Shakti has provided training to the district officials and staffs for strengthening and better functioning of these centres. Under the chairmanship of the Principal Secretary, OSC are reviewed and monitored. These centres work in convergence with Hospitals, Police, District Legal service Authority (DLSA), Shelter homes, Odisha State Women Commission (OSCW) etc. The officials of the departments visit these centres regularly for monitoring and strengthening the support system.

These OSCs are beneficial for the women in distress to get free support services provided by the government in their respective residential districts.