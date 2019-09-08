One sluice gate of Rengali dam opened to release flood water

Angul: The Rengali dam authorities have opened one sluice gate of the reservoir on Sunday following an increase in water level due to incessant rain in the upper catchment area.

According to sources, the water inflow into the dam is 843.25 cusecs while water outflow from the reservoir is 2042.24 cusecs. Currently, the excess water is being released through one sluice gate of the reservoir.

Meanwhile, the water level in the dam stood at 122.75 metres against the optimal storage capacity of 123.5 metres.