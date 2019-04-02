One-sided love affair: Youth slits woman’s throat in Balasore

Balasore: A 32-year-old woman suffered critical cut injuries after she was attacked by a youth for reportedly rejecting his love proposal.

The shocking incident was reported from Sahadevkhunta police limits of Balasore district. The victim, who was estranged from her husband, was attacked by the youth near Darjipokhari Square today evening.

According to sources, the victim was staying at Darjipokhari and earning her livelihood by cooking food in a private mess. Prasant Dalei, who hails from the victim’s village, repeatedly proposed her to accept his love.

As she turned down his proposal, the youth attacked the woman on her face with a knife and slit her throat in the evening. Hearing her screams, some locals came to her rescue.

The residents caught hold of the accused and roughed up him, leaving him critically injured. The police admitted the victim and the accused in the district headquarters hospital.