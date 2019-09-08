One person killed as quake hits southwest China

One person killed
Beijing: An earthquake measuring 5.4-magnitude in Richter scale has hit southwest China killing one person and injuring 29, media reports said.

Chinese state TV reported that an earthquake in the country’s southwest has killed one person and injured another 29.

The monitoring center said the 5.4-magnitude quake struck the city of Neijiang in Sichuan province early on Sunday. Earthquakes occur frequently in the area, which lies in the eastern slope of the Tibetan plateau.

The causalities were reported by China Central Television which gave no other details of the death or injuries.

