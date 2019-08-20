‘One Nation One Ration’ policy from Sept 1 in BMC limits

By pragativadinewsservice
One Nation One Ration
Bhubaneswar: The ‘One Nation One Ration’ policy will be implemented in Odisha from September 1 this year, informed Odisha Food Supplies & Consumer Welfare Minister Ranendra Pratap Swain today.

Talking to the media Swain informed that the ‘One Nation One Ration’ policy of the Centre is an initiative to help beneficiaries under national as well as the State’s own food security scheme.

Besides, he also added that the policy will be implemented from September 1 in Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) limits following which it will be gradually implemented across the state.

The scheme will allow portability of food security benefits across the nation from July 1 next year.

With this, beneficiaries under both the National Food Security Act (NFSA) and the well as the State Food Security Scheme (SFSS) will be able to get their ration items from any Public Distribution System (PDS) centre across the country.

pragativadinewsservice
