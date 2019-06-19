One nation, one election is a ploy to divert attention: Mayawati

Lucknow: BSP supremo Mayawati has said she would have attended the all-party meet had the Prime Minister called it on Electronic Voting Machines( EVMs).

Mayawati said the all party meet to discuss on ‘one nation, one election’ was to divert attention from issues like poverty.

The BSP supremo’s comments came hours before the all-party meeting convened by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss several issues, including the idea of “one nation, one election”, celebration of 150 years of Mahatma Gandhi’s birth anniversary this year and 75 years of Independence in 2022.

She alleged that people have lost faith in EVMs.

Mayawati tweeted: “The stubbornness of conducting elections through electronic voting machines instead of ballot paper is the real threat to democracy and the Constitution of the country.”

She said:”Elections in any democracy can never be a problem, nor the elections should be weighed from the point of view of expenditure and extravagance”.