One more staffer suspended for Samaleshwari Express fire mishap

Bhubaneswar: The railways on Wednesday placed under suspension another official in connection with the fire mishap in 18005 Howrah-Jagadalpur Samaleshwari Express that claimed three lives.

Santosh Kumar, who was working as a helper has been suspended after he was found guilty of dereliction of duty. Yesterday, three station masters of Keutuguda and Singapur Road were suspended.

Notably, fire engulfed the engine of 18005 Howrah-Jagdalpur Samaleshwari Express after it hit a Tower Car near Rayagada at around 4.30 pm yesterday.

Senior Section Engineer (Electrical) Sagar and Technician (Electrical) Gouri Naidu and another employee were charred to death in the mishap.

All three deceased were engaged in the maintenance tower car when the accident took place between Singapur Road and Keutaguda.

Following the mishap, the East Coast Railway (ECoR) had suspended three station masters of Keutuguda and Singapur Road, S Topo, B Pradhan and Jai Prasad for dereliction of duty.

The railways also ordered an enquiry by the commissioner of railway safety, Kolkata. The commissioner of railway safety is an independent statutory authority under the ministry of civil aviation.