One month addl pension for Madhubabu, NSAP beneficiaries in 5 Fani-hit dists

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has sanctioned additional pension of one month to all the beneficiaries under Madhubabu Pension Yojana (MPY) and National Social Assistance Programme (NSAP).

The beneficiaries will be from ‘Fani’ cyclone-affected districts of Puri, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara and Khurda.

An amount of Rs 48, 91, 11, 370 has been sanctioned for the purpose.

The Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm ‘FANI’ caused widespread damages in Odisha after its landfall on May 3. The total loss to the public properties in the category 4 cyclone and requirement of fund for relief measures has been estimated at Rs 9336 crores.